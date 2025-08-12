Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Out: It's Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi In A Laugh Riot Legal Drama

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3's first look has finally been revealed. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the movie showing both actors fighting in the court, while Saurabh Shukla as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi tries to calm them down. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie marks the return of Amrita Rao to the big screen after a 6-year hiatus.

Watch Jolly LLB 3 teaser

The over one-minute teaser opens with introducing Arshad as Advocate Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi from Meerut and Akshay as Advocate Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra from Kanpur. The movie will bring together both 'Jollys' under one roof, fighting against each other. The makers didn't reveal the legal case, but it did give a hint after a goat entered the courtroom. The teaser also shows them beating each other outside the chambers. It is packed with hilarious dialogues, and the cherry on top is Saurabh Shukla's acting, who is shown all worried owing to the courtroom drama created by two Jollys. "Pehli baar courtroom main do do Jolly, ab hoga comedy, chaos aur kalesh!" read the caption.

(A still from Jolly LLB 3 teaser | Image: YouTube)

Movie buffs are awaiting the release of Jolly LLB 3

After watching the teaser, the movie buffs took to the comment section, hailing the legal drama. A user wrote, “Finally the real comeback of Akshay and Arshad Warsi in his comedy era.” Another wrote, “This one is going to be epic just like Hera Pheri, Khatta meetha, De Dana Dan…” A third user wrote, “Akshay +Arshad +Saurabh= Full entertainment”. A fourth user wrote, “Now old bollywood comedy era is back.”

All about Jolly LLB 3