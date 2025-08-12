Coolie Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Actioner Likely To Deliver 'Biggest Opening' For Tamil Film, Sells 9 Lakh Tickets In India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna Akkineni are gearing up for their action drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers opened the advance booking earlier last week and since then have been busy raking in money in India and overseas. While the film is set to break overseas, seeing the pace of the collection, in India, the film is likely to make a record-breaking opening.

Coolie day 1 advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, Coolie sold 9 lakh tickets across 7360 shows in India, taking the opening day collection to ₹19.62 crore. The film will release in four regional languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada - all in 2D format. Tamil Nadu is leading the state-wise chart of opening day with ₹10.39 crore at the box office.

Sumit Kadel predicts that Rajinikanth starrer will deliver the 'biggest opening' for a Tamil film. He further mentioned that in India, the movie is likely to earn between ₹80-90 crore, and worldwide between ₹155-165 crore.

How much did Aamir Khan charge for his role in Coolie?

As per reports, Aamir, who is making a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's starrer, charged ₹20 crore for nearly 20 minutes. The film will mark his debut in the Tamil film industry. During an event, the actor shared that he accepted the offer without even listening to the script. “Lokesh came to meet me. I didn’t know why he was coming to meet me. He said, ‘It’s for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.’ The moment I got to know it’s Coolie and Rajini Sir’s film… after many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything," Aamir shared.