Jolly LLB 3 X Review: Did Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama Break Trilogy Curse? Netizens React
Jolly LLB 3 released in theatres today. In the courtroom movie series, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back with justice, humour, and tussle. As cinegoers watched the early shows, social media flooding with their reviews.
Jolly LLB 3 X review: Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back on the big screen as their much-awaited courtroom drama arrived in theatres on September 19. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the third film in the Jolly LLB franchise bring back the fan-favourite trio who ace camaraderie and movie buffs who watched the early shows already applauding the makers.
Is Jolly LLB 3 worth watching?
Jolly LLB 3 opened on a good note, and it seems that fans have really liked the storyline. One user shared his verdict, “Go for it—grab a ticket. Skip if you can’t handle social satire dressed in slapstick, but if you want a film that entertains while it enlightens, #JollyLLB3Review is a must-see. It proves the franchise still has plenty of fight left. Get ready to Jolly!”
Another one said, “The three-part curse has been broken, We finally have the best trilogy ❤️ #JollyLLB3” Another said, “Success of this franchise owes to superb script and @ArshadWarsi who delivered a banger in 1st installment.”
Another wrote, “Jolly LLB 3 is proof that @ArshadWarsi doesn’t just play roles, he creates legacies. #AsliJollyArshadWarsi”
Another wrote, “When Khiladi #AkshayKumar is on screen, it’s not just acting—it’s pure Domination. Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jolly LLB 3 prove why he’s untouchable..!👑 they’re masterclasses in performance. 🎬✨ next #JollyLLB3Review”
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 19 September 2025 at 13:18 IST