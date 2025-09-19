Jolly LLB 3 X Review: Did Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama Break Trilogy Curse? Netizens React

Jolly LLB 3 X review: Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back on the big screen as their much-awaited courtroom drama arrived in theatres on September 19. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the third film in the Jolly LLB franchise bring back the fan-favourite trio who ace camaraderie and movie buffs who watched the early shows already applauding the makers.

Is Jolly LLB 3 worth watching?

Jolly LLB 3 opened on a good note, and it seems that fans have really liked the storyline. One user shared his verdict, “Go for it—grab a ticket. Skip if you can’t handle social satire dressed in slapstick, but if you want a film that entertains while it enlightens, #JollyLLB3Review is a must-see. It proves the franchise still has plenty of fight left. Get ready to Jolly!”

Another one said, “The three-part curse has been broken, We finally have the best trilogy ❤️ #JollyLLB3” Another said, “Success of this franchise owes to superb script and @ArshadWarsi who delivered a banger in 1st installment.”

Another wrote, “Jolly LLB 3 is proof that @ArshadWarsi doesn’t just play roles, he creates legacies. #AsliJollyArshadWarsi”