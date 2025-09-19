Updated 19 September 2025 at 10:02 IST
Robo Shankar Passes Away: Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Among Other Celebs Pay Last Respects To Late Tamil Actor
Robo Shankar appeared predominantly in Tamil films. He made his breakthrough with Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? hosted by Sivakarthikeyan.
Robo Shankar, Tamil actor and comedian, died on September 18. On September 16, he was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away on Thursday at 9:05 PM. He was 46 when he breathed his last at the GEM Hospital in Chennai. Soon after the news broke, celebs, such as Kamal Haasan, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Karthi and Radikaa Sarathkumar, poured in condolences on their social media handles. Later, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and Mano, among other celebs, were snapped visiting his family and paying their last respect to the talented actor.
Celebs offer condolences to the family
Dhanush, who worked with Robo Shankar, was among the first celebs to visit his family at midnight and offer condolences. The actor hugged his daughter Indraja Shankar, who was inconsolable.
Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the residence to pay his last respects to the late comedian.
Earlier this morning, Sivakarthikeyan offered condolences to his family and paid his last respects. He was seen consoling his devastated wife, Priyanka and daughter Indraja.
Actor MS Bhaskar was also seen arriving at his residence to pay his last respects to the actor.
Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka Shankar, daughter Indraja and son-in-law Karthik.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 19 September 2025 at 10:02 IST