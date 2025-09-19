Robo Shankar Passes Away: Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Among Other Celebs Pay Last Respects To Late Tamil Actor

Robo Shankar, Tamil actor and comedian, died on September 18. On September 16, he was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away on Thursday at 9:05 PM. He was 46 when he breathed his last at the GEM Hospital in Chennai. Soon after the news broke, celebs, such as Kamal Haasan, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Karthi and Radikaa Sarathkumar, poured in condolences on their social media handles. Later, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and Mano, among other celebs, were snapped visiting his family and paying their last respect to the talented actor.