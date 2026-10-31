Journalist Sandhya Ravishankar Alleges Netflix Plagiarised Her Real-Life Investigative Story In Parineeti Chopra Starrer Reporting Live

Parineeti Chopra starrer Reporting Live has fallen into trouble after journalist Sandhya Ravishankar alleged that streaming giant Netflix and director-writer Dhruv Tripathi were "stealing" her hard work. The movie, which was released on October 9, follows the story of a young reporter named Sandhya Yadav who uncovers a dangerous web of illegal sand mining while investigating a bridge collapse in Maharashtra.

Weeks later, Journalist Sandhya took to her official X handle and penned a long note demanding an apology from Netflix India for stealing her work without giving her due credit. She further revealed how she had pitched a similar story to the streaming giant twice in 2022 and 2023. According to her, the movie is based on her real-life story when she investigated illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu.

Journalist Sandhya Ravishankar calls out Netflix India and director Dhruv Tripathi

Sandhya started her post by writing, "Hello @NetflixIndia the next time you want to name a reporter character Sandhya, show her uncovering illegal sand mining, create a Tamil villain, and pick bits & pieces from MY real life story which was pitched to you TWICE in 2022 and 2023, AND not give me any credit at the least.... Think hard and well."

She called the movie "crappy" and criticised Parineeti's performance as a reporter. "Parineeti Chopra was nothing like me. In fact, she was nothing like any reporter & the newsroom portrayal was idiotic & amateurish. You've been clever enough to try & escape a lawsuit by altering the story enough," she added.

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Sandhya concluded her post by writing, "You owe me a public apology at the very least but I'm certain you have no moral fibre in you to do so. Shame on you all, especially the director-writer Dhruv Tripathi. Stealing other people's hard work and making money sneakily out of it."

Who is Sandhya Ravishankar?

She is a renowned, award-winning investigative journalist who famously faced intense backlash and threats for her fearless, multi-part exposés on the illegal beach sand-mining mafia in Tamil Nadu. She won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in the Environmental Reporting category in 2019.

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Soon after she dropped the post, netizens took to the comments section showing support. A user wrote, "Sorry this happened to you. I thought the reporter in the flick was such an idiot; she needed sand mining mafia to be explained down to her ELI5-style. That's misrepresenting investigative journalists and decently aware people in general." A fellow journalist wrote, "Exactly while watching the movie I got reminded about you only mam."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)