Jr NTR Fans Disappointed After #NTRNeel Makers Offers Actor's Birthday To Hrithik Roshan's War 2 Teaser, Call It 'Unfair'

Jr NTR will be turning 42 this year on May 20, and his fans are eagerly waiting for his first glimpse from the movie War 2 and Prashanth Neel's untitled magnum opus. However, to their disappointment, the makers of #NTRNeel have issued a statement about not releasing anything on his birthday as they are giving all the space for the War 2 teaser and hinted at releasing the first glimpse either later this year or next year. This announcement has not gone down well with the fans, and they flooded the comment section expressing their dismay.

#NTRNeel fans are disappointed by Prashanth Neel

On Saturday, the official X page of #NTRNeel shared a post addressed to fans, "We know how eager you are to celebrate the Man who’s given us countless reasons to cheer… With the #WAR2 content releasing. We felt it’s best to give it its moment and save the #NTRNeel MASS MISSILE Glimpse for later. We’re fully giving this year’s Man of Masses @Tarak9999 birthday celebrations to #War2."

Soon after they shared the post, a fan wrote, "It's Not Fair Team @NTRNeelFilm. We Are With A Lot Of Expectations... We Are Eagerly Waiting From Many Days To Watch Our Demi God @tarak9999 As DRUG LORD." Another wrote in Telugu, which we loosely translated to "It's okay Sir, we are used to."

However, a section of the internet requested them to at least reveal the title, "First look or title (crying emoticon." Another wrote, "Title Reveal Poster emi leva."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

War 2 teaser to release on May 20

On Friday, Hrithik and Jr NTR hinted in their post that the makers are likely to unveil the teaser of the film. Since the announcement, the makers have neither shared a poster nor revealed Hrithik's look. However, several scenes from the shoot did leak online, giving a breather to fans.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)