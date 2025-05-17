Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning X Reviews: Netizens Call Tom Cruise 'No Human' In 'Nail-Biting' Action Spy Store

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning X Review: Finally, the film has hit the Indian theatres today, May 17, and movie buffs thronged the theatres to watch the first show. They have also flooded the social media platforms with their reviews, and everyone is just praising Tom Cruise for his performance. They are calling the last installment of the franchise a "paisa vasool" entertainer. They also hailed the editing of the film, "Bhai kya hi editing hai film ki."

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is a must-watch - Netizens

Movie buffs, who are watching the first show of the film, have flooded the X with their reviews. They are in the middle of the movie and can't help but encourage others to watch Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning. "Don't get rid of experiencing #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning especially on the IMAX screen for a supremely framed race against time with engaging, gripping and breathtaking elements. ( Poison pill is inserted in podkova and the AI Entity is Vanished). #TomCruise did it again," a fan wrote.

A user shared the clip of the opening scene and wrote, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning Tom Cruise is no human. Absolutely loved every minute of the film. Genre-defining film for sure! Setting the bar real high!"

After watching the first half, the user wrote, "They are keeping it slow and engaging just to build up things, and to be honest, it is feeling right till now! Especially linking of every scene is a great thing to do! On to the 2nd half!"

All about Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning