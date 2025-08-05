Jr NTR Now You've Taken It Too Far: Hrithik Roshan Accepts The Challenge, Sends A Stern Warning To Actor Ahead Of War 2 Release

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film War 2. Ahead of the release, Hrithik and Jr NTR are currently in a 'War' of hashtags, and it seems the RRR actor is winning the game, and Hrithik's recent social media post stands as proof. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Hey Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan has accepted the challenge

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a series of photos, sending a proof of how Jr NTR took the 'War' hashtag 'too far'. In the image, we can see a billboard on a truck that reads, "Gungroo toot jayenge par hum se yeh war jeet nahi paoge - Love NTR. #NTR vs Hrithik". The truck is placed seemingly right outside Hrithik's residence, as he can be seen standing on a balcony. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Okay @jrntr, now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself."

The war of hashtags started on August 4 when Hrithik dropped a post starting a countdown of 10 days from the release. This gave rise to fans of the actors competing among each other to ‘Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan’ or ‘Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR’ as the top trend on the social media platform. Hrithik took to his X account to write, “The WAR lines are drawn again, and the hashtag says it all! For every update, every reveal, stick with #HrithikvsNTR. This is where the action begins!" Jr NTR replied to his post by mentioning that his name should appear first in the hashtag and urged his fans to follow ‘#NTRvsHrithik’ for the latest updates on the movie. The movie proved to be a marketing genius as fans of both actors rapidly shared posts about War 2 using the hashtag they prefer.

All about War 2