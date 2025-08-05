Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Suresh Gopi-Anupama Parameswaran's Courtroom Drama Online

Janaki V vs State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, attracted controversy over certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. Madras High Court had also issued an interim stay restraining its release after a petition was filed against the producers over non-payment of dues. After a lot of drama, the film was finally released on July 17. Now, the makers have announced that the film is set to make its OTT debut in August.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT release date

The courtroom drama, helmed by Pravin Narayanan, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 16, on the occasion of Independence Day. The director took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Whoever opposes, the justice which is denied will definitely be achieved. From August 15, “Janaki V v/s State of Kerala”, ZEE5 in Malayalam."

The film is set against the backdrop of Kerala's judicial system, and the story follows Janaki, a woman who seeks justice after being sexually assaulted in her hometown. As she seeks justice, the case takes a complex turn when David Abel Donovan, a sharp and composed lawyer, steps in to defend the accused. In a world where the law is supposed to protect, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur, leaving us to ask: what really happened to Janaki, and what does justice truly mean?

The film met with lukewarm reaction from the audience, with many praising the plot and actors.

About Janaki V vs State of Kerala's controversy

Ahead of the release in May, the film attracted a legal trouble when a Chennai-based production house alleged non-payment of dues amounting to ₹1.3 crore by the producers. Days later, the film was involved in a certification battle with the CBFC. Initially, the film's body denied certification of the film, citing concerns over the use of the name Janaki as it is associated with the Hindu deity Sita. The filmmakers then publicly denied CBFC's request for the changes and shared that they were considering legal action against the film body. However, Kerala High Court intervened, and eventually the film was released in July.