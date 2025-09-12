Jugnuma X Review: Netizens Call It Manoj Bajpayee's 'Most Memorable Performance'

Jugnuma X Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal's movie has been released on big screens today. Set in the late 1980s against the backdrop of the Himalayas, the family drama follows Dev, a man whose fruit orchards begin to burn mysteriously. As he tries to stop the fires, he uncovers not only the truth behind the incidents but also the hidden secrets of his family and past. Soon after the trailer launch, many horror manics were curious to unravel the mystery and hopped to the early shows this morning.

Is Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma worth watching?

Taking to their X(formerly Twitter), critics and cinegoers shared their reviews after watching Jugnuma.

One user wrote, “Movie: Jugnuma, Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½, Review: HAUNTING #ManojBajpayee delivers one of his most memorable performances in #RaamReddy’s hauntingly poetic film.”

Another critic wrote, “#Jugnuma movie review: Filmmaker #RaamReddy of #Thithi fame spins an evocative cautionary tale of ecological and social decay in his sophomore film, starring #ManojBajpayee #TheFable”

Another wrote, “#Jugnuma is like a Shyam Benegal film with a mystical touch. its magical realism cinema and there's so much to talk about. I highly recommend that everyone see and experience this wonderful film.”

Another wrote, “Jugnuma review: This Manoj Bajpayee starrer is a masterclass in nuanced storytelling and restrained performances, exploring magical realism. Written and directed by Raam Reddy, Jugnuma (The Fable) is presented by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, exploring magical realism!”

