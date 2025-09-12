Updated 12 September 2025 at 18:59 IST
Jugnuma X Review: Netizens Call It Manoj Bajpayee's 'Most Memorable Performance'
Jugnuma: Manoj Bajpayee's new movie released in theatres today and is receiving rave reviews from critics and the audience. The family drama is set against the backdrop of the late 1980s in the Himalayas.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Jugnuma X Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal's movie has been released on big screens today. Set in the late 1980s against the backdrop of the Himalayas, the family drama follows Dev, a man whose fruit orchards begin to burn mysteriously. As he tries to stop the fires, he uncovers not only the truth behind the incidents but also the hidden secrets of his family and past. Soon after the trailer launch, many horror manics were curious to unravel the mystery and hopped to the early shows this morning.
Is Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma worth watching?
Taking to their X(formerly Twitter), critics and cinegoers shared their reviews after watching Jugnuma.
One user wrote, “Movie: Jugnuma, Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½, Review: HAUNTING #ManojBajpayee delivers one of his most memorable performances in #RaamReddy’s hauntingly poetic film.”
Another critic wrote, “#Jugnuma movie review: Filmmaker #RaamReddy of #Thithi fame spins an evocative cautionary tale of ecological and social decay in his sophomore film, starring #ManojBajpayee #TheFable”
Another wrote, “#Jugnuma is like a Shyam Benegal film with a mystical touch. its magical realism cinema and there's so much to talk about. I highly recommend that everyone see and experience this wonderful film.”
Another wrote, “Jugnuma review: This Manoj Bajpayee starrer is a masterclass in nuanced storytelling and restrained performances, exploring magical realism. Written and directed by Raam Reddy, Jugnuma (The Fable) is presented by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, exploring magical realism!”
Also Read: A Look Inside BTS Leader RM's 31st Birthday Celebrations: 18K White Gold Ring, Special Donation, Cakes, New Blonde Hair
All about Jugnuma
The film is written and directed by Ram Reddy. Pratap Reddy, Sunmin Park, and Guneet Monga have produced it, with Anurag Kashyap and Ganesh Shetty as co-producers. Sunil Borkar has handled the cinematography. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the cast includes Priyanka Bose, Tilottama Shom, Deepak Dobriyal, Hiral Sidhu, and Gurpal Singh in key roles. The film also won the Special Jury Award in the South Asia Competition category at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 18:59 IST