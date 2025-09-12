A Look Inside BTS Leader RM's 31st Birthday Celebrations: 18K White Gold Ring, Special Donation, Cakes, New Blonde Hair

It’s Nam-Joon Day, Happy Nam-Joon Day, Happy Birthday RM, RM Day 2025, are all that the internet is filled with today. And why not? K-pop boy band BTS leader turned 31 today, September 12. With ARMY, the members of BTS are also ringing in Namjoonie’s birthday with a shower of love, gifts, and everything the fans have been waiting for.

Inside Nam-Joon's birthday celebrations

Taking to his Instagram stories, RM is giving constant birthday updates to his ARMY. For starters, Namjoon shows off his new blond hair and physique, admitting he missed his fans and thanking them for the many birthday projects they had organised for him.

SS from RM Instagram Story

RM received plenty of love and gifts from his fellow BTS members. As soon as his birthday started, J-Hope posted two photos of the leader from their time in Los Angeles on his social media.

Seemingly taken during their beach outing a few weeks ago, he showed off the broad and dependable back of his same-aged friend, calling him ‘reliable’.

The birthday boy reshared the post with a kissy face emoji, thanking him for the support. The MONA LISA singer used a Korean song titled ‘Eternal Friend’, a perfect nod to the bond shared between the two.

In a separate update, RM shared the gift Jin gave him for his 31st birthday. True to his generous nature as the eldest member, Jin gifted him matching FRED jewellery. Both were seen wearing the brand ambassador’s signature delicate, sparkly diamond bracelets.

SS from RM Instagram Story

Jin also gave RM an 18-carat white gold, diamond-studded ring from the luxury brand. RM proudly showed it off, writing, “Jin hyung gifted me” with crying emojis to express his happiness.

SS from V Instagram story

V, aka Taehyung, also shared RM’s pic with cake while wishing him.

SS from RM Instagram story

BTS RM also donated 100 million won, around 1.2 crore INR, to Seoul Asan Medical Centre and Korea University Medical Centre in South Korea.