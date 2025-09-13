Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's Romantic Film Ek Din Gets New Title And Release Date; Here's All You Need To Know About Mere Raho

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are gearing up for their next movie, Ek Din. Ahead of the release, the makers have changed the title and announced a new release date. Not just this, Aamir Khan Productions has also joined as one of the producers of the movie.

What is the new title of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama?

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle to announce the new title of Junaid and Sai Pallavi's upcoming movie, Mere Raho. The movie, which was supposed to hit the theatres on November 7, will now hit the theatres on December 12. Mansoor Khan was bankrolling the film, but now Aamir Khan has also joined as one of the producers, marking their reunion after 17 years. Earlier, they collaborated on the movie Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Additionally, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi.

"AAMIR KHAN - MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI - JUNAID KHAN STARRER GETS NEW TITLE + NEW RELEASE DATE... #MereRaho is the new title of the film starring #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan... Also, the film is now slated for release on 12 Dec 2025," read the post.

Star cast and plot of Mere Raho

The makers have kept the details regarding the star cast under wraps. However, the details about the plot are already doing the rounds. It is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The story revolves around two strangers who meet and spend a day together, leading to life-changing experiences. The film explores themes of love, fate and the impact of brief encounters.

The film is helmed by Sunil Pandey, who is known for movies, including Rang De Basanti, Delhi Belly and Laal Singh Chaddha.

What's next for Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan?