Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Scores His Career Best Opener

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja has projected himself as the perfect pick for a superhero movie. After the 2024 blockbuster HanuMan, which minted nearly ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office, in Mirai, Teja has seemingly found another hit. Mirai opened to great reception at the box office on day 1, becoming the Telugu actor's biggest opener so far. The spot was previously held by HanuMan.

Mirai becomes Teja Sajja's biggest opener at box office

Mirai collected over ₹12 crore in all languages in India on day 1. The theatre occupancy for the Telugu version was 56.20% for the morning shows, followed by 63.61% in the afternoon and over 70% in the evening. The Hindi version has been off to a very slow start but if the word of mouth picks up in the coming days, Mirai can do well in North India too.

Mirai is directed by Karthik Gattamneni | Image: X

Mirai has also become Teja Sajja's biggest opener at the box office. Prasanth Varma's directorial minted ₹9.3 crore on day 1 in 2024. It minted an additional ₹4.7 crore in paid previews. Despite special shows not being organised for Mirai, it performed better than HanuMan on its first Friday.

What is the story of Mirai?