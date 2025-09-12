Updated 12 September 2025 at 23:28 IST
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Scores His Career Best Opener
Despite special shows and paid previews not being organised for Teja Sajja starrer Mirai, it performed better than HanuMan on its first Friday.
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja has projected himself as the perfect pick for a superhero movie. After the 2024 blockbuster HanuMan, which minted nearly ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office, in Mirai, Teja has seemingly found another hit. Mirai opened to great reception at the box office on day 1, becoming the Telugu actor's biggest opener so far. The spot was previously held by HanuMan.
Mirai becomes Teja Sajja's biggest opener at box office
Mirai collected over ₹12 crore in all languages in India on day 1. The theatre occupancy for the Telugu version was 56.20% for the morning shows, followed by 63.61% in the afternoon and over 70% in the evening. The Hindi version has been off to a very slow start but if the word of mouth picks up in the coming days, Mirai can do well in North India too.
Mirai has also become Teja Sajja's biggest opener at the box office. Prasanth Varma's directorial minted ₹9.3 crore on day 1 in 2024. It minted an additional ₹4.7 crore in paid previews. Despite special shows not being organised for Mirai, it performed better than HanuMan on its first Friday.
What is the story of Mirai?
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, Mirai blends myth, action and cutting-edge visuals, promising a larger-than-life visual experience for the cinemagoers. The story follows a fearless warrior chosen to safeguard nine sacred scriptures, setting the stage for an epic battle that fuses heritage with spectacle. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie also stars Manoj Manchu and Shriya Saran.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 23:28 IST