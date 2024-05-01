Advertisement

Over the years, several celebs have been trolled for going under plastic surgery and enhancing their facial looks. A recent celeb to join the trolling list was Rajkummar Rao. The actor was trolled for going under the knife after his photo from a photoshoot showing off his chiselled features went viral. Though the actor denied getting any cosmetic procedure recently, he confessed to getting fillers years ago to enhance his chin. He also spoke about how there is pressure on male actors to look good.

Speaking of which, in a recent interview, Jyotika was asked about Rajkummar being trolled over plastic surgery. The actress plays the role of a teacher in Rajkummar's upcoming movie Srikanth.

What did Jyotika say?

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Jyotika was asked if she feels the pressure on male actors is overlooked because the pressure on women is much higher. To this, the actress replied she didn't understand why Rajkummar was trolled and said, "You have to actually question everyone involved." She said that it is not fair to put the Srikanth actor in the forefront. In fact, the media should make it a point that in every interview, everyone should be asked what they have done.

(A file photo of Jyotika | Image: Instagram)

When Rajkummar Rao claimed that pressure on males to look good is higher than on female actors

Earlier in an interview with Film Companion, Rajkummar opened up about the pressure on male actors to look good. He said that paparazzi are everywhere, owing to which one has to look presentable whenever they step out. "Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals. But it happened to me recently, so I know. One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason," he said.

(A file photo of Rajkummar Rao | Image: Varinder Chawla)

He continued that previously it was never like this, but now one has to look presentable even at the airport. What if one is having a bad hair day and doesn't have a cap, then that person will become a soft target of memes. "That pressure is there. It's so weird,” said Rajkummar.