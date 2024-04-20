Advertisement

Jyotika and Suriya sparked a friendship which eventually blossomed into a romance over the course of the extensive number of projects the duo have collaborated on together. Their last film together, was 2006 release, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The very same year, the two actors tied the knot on September 11. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal was the last time - till date - that the two worked together on a film.

Are Suriya and Jyotika set to collaborate on a film again?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Suriya and Jyotika may just be coming on board to star in a film together. Reportedly, award-winning Tamil filmmaker Halitha Shameem or acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Anjali Menon - the latter, best known for her work on Bangalore Days - will be helming the project in question. More details on the reported project, is still awaited.

Separately, both Jyotika and Suriya have been busy on their respective work fronts. The actress recently marked her return to Bollywood after a gap of 25 years, with the Vikas Bahl helmed Shaitaan. The dark thriller featured Jyotika in the role of Jyoti Rishi, wife to Ajay Devgn's Kabir Rishi. She will next be seen in the Rajkummar Rao led Srikanth, set for a release on May 10. Suriya on the other hand, is currently in the midst of mounting his pan-India project - Kanguva, set to release this year.

Jyotika and Suriya have worked together in 7 films



Jyothika and Suriya first featured together in Poovellam Kettuppar which released in 1999. This was followed by Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000). Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Perazhagan (2004) and Maayavi (2005) followed soon after.

June R (2005) was their next release - this was followed by their final film together to date, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal which released in the same year as their marriage, 2006.