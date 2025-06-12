K-Pop Idol Jackson Wang's Reunion With Hrithik Roshan is 'One for Memory Box' And We Couldn't Agree More

Jackson Wang arrived in India on June 10 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for him to reunite with Hrithik Roshan and his family. On Wednesday, the GOT 7 singer took some time out from her busy schedule to spend a night with the Roshans in Mumbai. Just like last time, the family hosted the singer and shared photos on social media, offering a glimpse. In the photos, we can see Jackson and Hrithik twinning in all-black ensembles.

Inside Jackson Wang's dinner time with the Roshans

Taking to Instagram, Rakesh Roshan shared a photo that shows Jackson posing with the family. He captioned the image as "Jackson welcome & God bless!" Soon after he shared the post, Jackson and Hrithik's fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Thank you for hosting Jackson every time and making him feel at home💚 hope you all had a great time together." Another wrote, "Jackson has a family in india too." A third user wrote, "The reunion we were waiting for," followed by a heart emoticon.

Anu Ranjan, who is a close friend of the Roshans, was also part of the get-together, and she shared a postcard-worthy image on her Instagram handle with a caption "One for the memory box for sure", and we couldn't agree more. Soon after she shared the post, her elder daughter and actress Anushka Ranjan commented, "Living your best life."

All about Jackson Wang's India visit