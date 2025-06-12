Movies On OTT Releasing This Weekend: Alappuzha Gymkhana, Subham, Echo Valley, Snow White And More On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that will be releasing on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Lionsgate. From Snow White and Subham to Alappuzha Gymkhana, the list includes movies from all genres. You can binge-watch these movies in the comfort of your home, without stepping out in the scorching heat.

Snow White

Based on the 1812 fairy tale Snow White by the Brothers Grimm, the movie journeys into magical woods to escape the Evil Queen and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc. Starring Rachel Zegler in the lead, the film will premiere on June 12.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Flat Girls

The drama is centred around the lives of two teenage girls, daughters of police officers living in the same police flats. The film explores their friendship and life's complexities. The film is slated to release on June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

And The Breadwinner Is...

It is a film that focuses on a breadwinner and her family, which serves as a tribute to the unsung heroes who carry the weight of their loved ones' dreams on their shoulders. The film will premiere on June 12.\

Where to watch: Netflix

Deep Cover

British action comedy film directed by Tom Kingsley stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed in lead roles. Set in the London criminal underworld, three improv-actors are recruited by the police for sting operations, in which they must "yes, and…" their way into a criminal gang. The film is set to release on June 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Subham

Three husbands in Bheemili set out to find a solution to their wives' serial obsession. Soon they realise there's more to the situation than meets the eye. It will release on June 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Experience an electrifying and offbeat sports drama from the heart of Malayalam cinema. Starring Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean and Shiva Hariharan, the film revolves around Class 12th pass out students who failed in the exam and are trying to enter college through sports quotas, picking boxing. They luck through district matches, but face uncertainty at higher competition levels. It will premiere on June 13.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Echo Valley

Starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, the story follows a woman who lives on a farm in Pennsylvania and discovers that her daughter has come to her in an alarming state. The thriller drama will premiere on June 13.