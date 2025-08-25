K3G Actress Malvika Raaj And Her Husband Pranav Bagga Welcome Baby Girl: From Our Hearts To Our Arms

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj and her husband Pranva Bagga welcomed their first child after around 2 years of their marriage. Their baby girl was born on August 23, and to share this news, they made a joint post welcoming her into the world. The couple got married on November 29, 2023, in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Goa.

Malvika Raaj and Pranva Bagga embrace parenthood

Popularly known as little Poo, Malvika shared a motion postcard with a pink theme, featuring balloons. The text on it read, "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world, baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika And Pranav." The caption reads, "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here."

(A screengrab from the cute announcement video | Image: Instagram)

Soon after they shared the post, their friends and family flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Pragya Jaiswal wrote, "Congratulationsss you guysss". Bhagyashree wrote, "Congratulations love." Aakriti Ahuja wrote, "Biggest congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. Malvika's sister Sonaakshi Raaj wrote, "I am a Masiii". Mahimaa Chawla wrote, "Our little angel is here. All the love Malvika and Pranav."

All about Malvika Raaj

She earned fame after playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was portrayed by Kareena Kapoor as adult Poo. After she grew up, the actress starred in the action film Squad, alongside Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzin Denzongpa. The film premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5. Since then, she has been away from the entertainment world, enjoying her married life.