Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Highlights: Show Kicks Off With Amaal, Ashnoor, Zeeshan, Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 contestants during a task inside the house with live drama and updates. | Image: Republic

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Highlights: The new season of the controversial reality show is back and Salman Khan welcomed the contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Payal Dhare, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari and more as they get locked inside the Bigg Boss House for the next few months. The grand premiere of the show was streamed on JioHotstar and Colors TV. This time, the show will follow the theme of “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar”, signifying that the housemates will play a bigger role in the show. Salman Khan said that viewers are in for serious politics, drama, rivalries, and unexpected twists. The show is likely to begin on a light note before things get intense.

The Grand Premiere of Bigg Boss 19 concluded with a bang. Fresh episodes of the show will stream from 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.