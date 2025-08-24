Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Highlights: Show Kicks Off With Amaal, Ashnoor, Zeeshan, Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 19 Highlights: On the Grand Premiere night of the show, Salman Khan introduced the contestants who will spend the coming months locked up in the house together.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Highlights: The new season of the controversial reality show is back and Salman Khan welcomed the contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Payal Dhare, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari and more as they get locked inside the Bigg Boss House for the next few months. The grand premiere of the show was streamed on JioHotstar and Colors TV. This time, the show will follow the theme of “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar”, signifying that the housemates will play a bigger role in the show. Salman Khan said that viewers are in for serious politics, drama, rivalries, and unexpected twists. The show is likely to begin on a light note before things get intense.
The Grand Premiere of Bigg Boss 19 concluded with a bang. Fresh episodes of the show will stream from 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Highlights: For Season 19, the design of the house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods. Wooden textures ground the house in tradition, while vibrant colours reflect the diversity and unpredictability of the opinions of the contestants to come. The house design is conceptualised by renowned designer Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud.
The house enjoys a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room, which serves as the DNA of the 'Bigg Boss' house this year. "The Assembly Room is my personal highlight this season, conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar’ and will push housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend. In many ways, this house is designed to be both a retreat and a battlefield, mirroring the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss," Omung said. The colourful, yet eerie-looking, confession room adds to the mystique of the Bigg Boss house.
24 August 2025 at 22:45 IST
Bigg Bss 19 Premire: Amaal Mallik Makes A Musical Entry
Singer Amaal Mallik was one of the most anticipated contestants of the season. He set the stage on fire by crooning his popular songs.
24 August 2025 at 22:42 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Video: Veteran Actor Kunickaa Sadanand Enters The House
Veteran Actor Kunickaa Sadanand has also entered the house. She donned a shimmery saree for the Grand Premiere.
24 August 2025 at 22:39 IST
Fans Ka Faisla: Who Will Join Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari Or Shehbaz Badesha?
In a first, fans were given the chance to decide who among Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha would get the opportunity to join the Salman Khan show. In the Grand Premiere, the actor revealed that the YouTuber Mridul Tiwari will join the show.
24 August 2025 at 22:21 IST
Bigg Boss 19: Laila Majnu Fame Farhana Bhat And Bhojpuri Actress Neelam Giri Arrive
Farhana Bhat entered the Salman Khan-hosted show and shared the struggles she faced with her family. After her, Bhojpuri Actress Neelam Giri arrived, grooving to Aayi Nai and UP, Bihar Lootne.
24 August 2025 at 22:09 IST
Bigg Boss Grand Premiere: International Model Natalia Janoszek Sings Character Dheela Hai
International Model Natalia Janoszek, who has appeared in Indian films like Chicken Curry Law and Housefull 5, will also be seen as a contestant on the show. She entered the house with Gaurav Khanna.
24 August 2025 at 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 19: Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna Enters The Show
Bigg Boss 19: Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna, who won the Laughter Chef, has also entered the show. His Bigg Boss journey began by playing a game with the host.
24 August 2025 at 21:53 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Live: Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama Join The Show
Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama have also joined the Salman Khan-hosted show.
24 August 2025 at 21:48 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Dance To 'Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche'
Social media influencer duo Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar entered the show together amid rumours of their romance.
24 August 2025 at 21:39 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Moments: Zeeshan Qadri's Fun Banter With Ashnoor Kaur And Tanya Mittal
The Gangs of Wasseypur actor Zeeshan Qadri started the season on a light note with a fun banter with other contestants Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal.
24 August 2025 at 21:29 IST
Bigg Boss 19: Spiritual Influencer Tanya Mittal Is The Third Contestant
Tanya Mittal, who boasts a following of 2.5 million on Instagram, has also joined the show. She was introduced by Salman Khan through a funny video.
24 August 2025 at 21:27 IST
Gangs of Wasseypur Actor Zeeshan Qadri Introduced As Second Contestant On Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 Live: Gangs of Wasseypur Actor Zeeshan Qadri has entered the Bigg Boss house as the second contestant.
24 August 2025 at 21:21 IST
Ashnoor Kaur Becomes The Youngest Contestant To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House
21-year-old Ashnoor Kaur has become the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. She was welcomed into the house by Bigg Boss.
24 August 2025 at 21:15 IST
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Enters The House
Ashnoor Kaur has become the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house.
24 August 2025 at 21:08 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Live: Salman Khan Gives House Tour
Salman Khan has given a tour of the Bigg Boss 19 house in the first few minutes of the grand premiere.
24 August 2025 at 21:06 IST
Bigg Boss 19: 'Ek Hi Mantra Lok Tantra'
In his opening monologue for the show, Salman Khan shared this year the motto is, ‘Ek Hi Mantra Lok Tantra’.
24 August 2025 at 21:02 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Begins With A Bang!
The first episode of Bigg Boss 19 has begun streaming on JioHotstar.
24 August 2025 at 20:59 IST
Bigg Boss 19: When Will Salman Khan Show Start?
In a first, Bigg Boss Season 19 will first on JioHotstar at 9 pm, before it airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
24 August 2025 at 20:36 IST
Armaan roots for his brother Amaal?
Armaan Malik gave a warning to other players of Bigg Boss 19 house as his brother Amaal Malik is going inside. Armaan also playfully pulled his brother's leg in his post for him.
24 August 2025 at 20:34 IST
Know the first task of Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 is all set to go on air tonight with host Salman Khan introducing the contestants. This season is going to be different from the other seasons, as this time the show's theme is Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, promising drama with democracy. The first task will be related to politics, where the contestant will have to form a "sarkaar" in the house. This is similar to electing the captain of the house.
24 August 2025 at 20:32 IST
Salman meets SRK mimic on premiere night
In a new promo, Salman Khan is seen laughing out aloud as he meets Shah Rukh Khan’s mimic during the premiere of Bigg Boss 19. Salman is said to be part of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for 15 weeks going forth. The hosting duties could be taken over by Farah Khan.
24 August 2025 at 20:30 IST
Amaal malik sings on stage
Amaal Malik will mesmerise the fans with his magical voice on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 19. After his rift with his musical family catapulted him into a controversy this year, he is all set to join the reality show as a contestant. A promo of BB featured him in silhouettes, singing a track with performers.
24 August 2025 at 20:27 IST
Who's in Bigg Boss this season?
JioHotstar shared promos featuring Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar as contenders of Bigg Boss 19. There are 16 confirmed participants on the show this season and they will be introduced by host Salman Khan today. A rumoured list of contestants is also circulating online.
24 August 2025 at 20:19 IST
Ashnoor Kaur to bring strong youth connect
Ashnoor Kaur who has featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, School Friends, Suman Indori is expected to bring her strong youth connect to the show. She also posted a photo with her family before she entered the Bigg Boss house.
24 August 2025 at 20:17 IST
What's the mystery room of the Bigg Boss house?
The mystery room of the Bigg Boss house has a telephone. There is also a mystery screen in the room, hinting that tasks maybe assigned and secrets revealed in this space.
24 August 2025 at 20:14 IST
Know the Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar theme
The Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar theme and will push housemates to speak up, challenge and defend. In many ways, this house is designed to be both a retreat and a battlefield, mirroring the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss.
24 August 2025 at 20:12 IST
Baseer Ali to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house?
Popular TV actor and reality show star Baseer Ali is all set to make his way into the Bigg Boss 19 house. The controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on August 24 and fans are buzzing with excitement to see Baseer back on screen, especially given his dynamic journey in Indian television. He has featured in some of the most popular reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. In fiction TV, he has done Kundali Bhagya for over a year.
24 August 2025 at 20:09 IST
Bigg Boss house is like 'cabin in the woods'
The theme this year is politics with promos hinting that public opinion will shape how the game continues this season. House designer Omung Kumar said, "Every year, the Bigg Boss house gives me the chance to create something completely new. For Season 19, it was a cabin in the woods, warm and inviting on the surface, but full of surprises hidden in every corner. We’ve added playful touches, from unusual creatures to watchful eyes, to keep the contestants constantly on edge."
24 August 2025 at 20:06 IST
Bigg Boss 19 to have an ‘Assembly Room’
One of the major highlights this season will be the introduction of an ‘Assembly Room’ inside the Bigg Boss house. A source close to the production told Times of India TV that there will be no weekly captain this season. Instead, contestants will be divided into two political parties each week.
24 August 2025 at 20:05 IST
Farah Khan to step in as host mid season?
Salman Khan is expected to hand over the hosting duties to guest hosts after 15 weeks, with names like Farah Khan and Karan Johar doing the rounds. Both filmmakers have previously filled in for Salman in earlier seasons. This reduction in hosting duties is the primary reason for Salman's reduced fees this season. Salman is expected to shoot for his movie The Galwan Valley with director Apoorva Lakhia alongside Bigg Boss 19, leading to him missing some Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
24 August 2025 at 20:02 IST
Is Awez Darbar bringing his girlfriend to Bigg Boss house?
Awez Darbar is said to be in a relationship with Nagma Mirajkar, a dancer-influencer, who is also entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. While their chemistry and dance videos are a rage on social media, will they bring the same electricity to the show?
24 August 2025 at 19:59 IST
Is Arjun Bijlani in Bigg Boss 19?
Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has previously shared that he has been offered the Bigg Boss show many times in the past but he always turns it down. The speculation surrounding his participation in the reality show also led to his divorce rumours being afloat with wife Neha Swami. However, he trashed such rumours.
24 August 2025 at 19:56 IST
Who will enter the Bigg Boss house? Fans are excited
The countdown to the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss has begun. Salman Khan will introduce the contestants and fans are excited about who will be seen in the show this season. There are 16 participants said to be entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. The streaming will begin at 9pm on JioHotstar.
24 August 2025 at 19:53 IST
Mridul aur Shehbaz get into a fight
Contestants Mridul aur Shehbaz got into a small argument on stage as Salman introduced them as Bigg Boss 19 contestants. Shehbaz is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and would have got some tips from her sister abouyt survival and tasts.
24 August 2025 at 19:51 IST
Fans remember Shalin Bhanot as Bigg Boss king
The Bigg Boss house has given fame to many. Shalin Bhanot, who was locked up inside the house in 2022-23 in the 16th season of the show, was recalled by fans as one of the OG entertainers. Shalin and his “love angle with Tina Datta” made waves online.
24 August 2025 at 19:46 IST
Awez gets Bigg Boss survival tips from winner sis-in-law
Gauahar Khan posted a birthday wish for her brother-in-law Awez Darbar on Instagram before the dancer/influencer is set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Gauahar got popular after winning the 7th season of the show and she surely would have given tips to Awez to survive in the house.
24 August 2025 at 19:42 IST
Amaal Malik set to enter Bigg Boss after private life controversy
“Something Bigg is coming up”, read a post shared by singer Amaal Malik. The 'Bigg' in his announcement is certainly about Bigg Boss. Amaal debuted as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, following it up with the song Naina from Khoobsurat. He got widely recognition by composing songs for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was in news this year for his rift with his brother Armaan Malik and his musician parents.
24 August 2025 at 19:39 IST
Is Mike Tyson in Bigg Boss 19?
Bigg Boss 19: Reportedly, the makers are all set to bring in legendary boxer, Mike Tyson on the controversial reality show. Bigg Boss has been known for the dash of international celebrity tadka, and this time, plans are all on to bring the international star Tyson in the Bigg Boss house.
24 August 2025 at 19:36 IST
Is Undertaker entering Bigg Boss?
Rumours are afloat that WWE Superstar The Undertaker will be seen briefly in the Bigg Boss house this season. The show is also rumoured to host legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Time will tell if this hearsay are true or not but will surely get fans excited for the show for now.
24 August 2025 at 19:33 IST
Fans post about Bigg Boss 19 before premiere
“I was at big boss 19 house can’t wait for contestants to come and fight for the victory! This house is sooo iconic for all good reasons (sic),” wrote a social media user. “Walking into Bigg Boss 18 with nothing but love in his heart and staying true to himself was his biggest win,” wrote a fan acoount while posting the picture of last season's winner Karanveer Mehra.
24 August 2025 at 19:31 IST
Bigg Boss 19 will stream for 24 hours on JioHotstar channel
The theme for BB19 is politics but its new teaser hints are something really interesting. "Iss baar Bigg Boss ke ghar ka drama hoga - Democrazy! Iss naye twist ke liye kya aap hai taiyaar?" asked the makers as they dropped the major update! The show will stream for 24 hours on JioHotstar channel.
24 August 2025 at 19:27 IST
Salman takes a break from Battle Of Galwan shoot
According to a report, Salman will host Bigg Boss for 15 weeks. It is said that the star will pocket ₹150 crore for this season. Surprisingly, this is less than the ₹250 crore that Salman earned for hosting Bigg Boss 18, and even less than the ₹200 crore he earned for Bigg Boss 17. He has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie Battle Of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It is said that the crew will shoot in Leh.
24 August 2025 at 19:21 IST
'Anuj Kapadia' Gaurav Khanna to enter show?
Anuj Kapadia of Anupamaa fame is said to be entering the show. He is expected to join Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere night.
24 August 2025 at 19:20 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: When And Where To Watch?
The grand premiere will stream live on JioHotstar at 9 pm, giving viewers early access online. For those who prefer television, the episode will air later on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. the 24 hour channel online will ensure you dont miss the drama.
24 August 2025 at 19:18 IST
Will Pranit More participate?
Comedian Pranit More has been in the limelight after he alleged that some fans of a Bollywood actor tried to crash his show in Pune. He has been viral for his stand up comedy videos. If he enters the show, the comedian quotient is expected to be high.
24 August 2025 at 19:16 IST
What's new in the Bigg Boss house?
Salman Khan has teased that season will be full of twists and turns and he will be back with the Weekend Ka Vaar to keep the contestants in check. While the theme is politics, the house has been designed as a camping site. The Assembly Room is my personal highlight of the house. It has conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar’ and will push housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend.
24 August 2025 at 19:14 IST
Salman Khan all set to host Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 will be premiering on August 24. It will stream at 9 PM on JioHotstar and air at 10:30 PM on COLORS. Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Payal Dhare, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand and more celebs are expected to enter the house and get locked up for the coming few months.
