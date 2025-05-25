Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo Aka Malvika Raaj And Her Husband Pranav Bagga Are Expecting Their First Child

Updated May 25th 2025, 13:47 IST
Malvika Raaj, who is popularly known for her portraying the young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is thrilled to announce her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first baby with husband Pranav Bagga. The couple got married in November 2023 in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in Goa.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of photos announcing that they are going to become a family of three. In the images, the couple is twinning in white shirts paired with denim. They added a cap to accentuate their look, which reads "Mom" and "Dad" on it. "You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby," read her caption.
Soon after she shared the post, their friends and fans flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple. Krishna Shroff dropped heart emoticons. Anita Raaj wrote, "Congratulations my kiddos lotssssss of love & happiness. GURUJI bless you both & the family in abundance." Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Yippppppeeeee!!!! Congrats guyyyyys." Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Congratulations you two!" Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Oh Wow Congraptulations."
Malvika Raj earned fame after playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which was poratyed by Kareena Kapoor as adult Poo. After she grew up, the actress starred in the action film Squad, alongside Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzin Denzongpa. The film premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 25th 2025, 13:28 IST