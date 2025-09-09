Kajal Aggarwal Shuts Down 'Baseless' Death Rumours, Assures Fans 'I'm Perfectly Fine And Safe'

Rumours have been rife that Kajal Aggarwal passed away in an accident. However, the actress took to her social media handle to address the hoax death news and requested her followers not to believe in false news. The actress, who is hale and hearty, assured her fans that she is safe and doing well.

Kajal Aggarwal addresses the death news

Taking to her X handle, the actress wrote, "I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well.” She further stated, “I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let’s keep our focus on positivity and truth instead.”

On September 8, the news of her death spread like wildfire, and a few started pouring condolence messages on social media.

All about Kajal Aggarwal

The actress predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her acting debut with a minor role in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... However, it was the fantasy film Magadheera (2009) that changed her career trajectory. The film became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and since then, there has been no looking back for the actress.