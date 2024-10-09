sb.scorecardresearch
Published 02:10 IST, October 10th 2024

Kajol, Rani Mukerji Engage In Banter At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Durga Puja 2024: Kajol and Rani Mukerji were seen engaging in a fun conversation with their Mukerji cousins at the Durga Puja pandal today, October 9.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kajol and Rani Mukerji posing together at Durga Puja pandal
Kajol and Rani Mukerji posing together at Durga Puja pandal | Image: Varinder Chawla
October 9th 2024