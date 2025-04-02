sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 12:56 IST

Kajol Takes A Sly Dig At Husband Ajay Devgn, Calling Him 'Uncool' In The Birthday Post

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 56th birthday today, April 2, and to make it more special, Kajol has wished the actor with her witty post.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Kajol Wishes Birthday Boy Ajay Devgn.
Kajol Wishes Birthday Boy Ajay Devgn. | Image: Instagram

Ajay Devgn has turned a year older today, April 2, and to make it special, his wife, actress Kajol, has dropped a post on social media wishing him in her unique style. She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded an adorable candid photo, but it was her caption that left the netizens in splits. Wishing Ajay on his 56th birthday, she indirectly called him 'uncool by calling August-borns cool. She wrote, "All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me". For the unversed, Kajol's birthday falls in August.

Soon after she shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section with messages. While many wished the actor, others hailed Kajol's wittiness. A user wrote, "Youu and ur captions! Happiest birthday @ajaydevgn. Lucky peeps." Another wrote, "Your sense of humour will always keep your husband happy." A third user wrote, "Oooh wow mind blowing." A user agreed with Kajol's caption, "All the cool people were definitely born in August".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The couple got married in February 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at Devgn's house after dating for a few years. Together, they welcomed two kids - an daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug.

What's next in Kajol's pipeline?

The veteran actress is gearing up for the release of her movie Maa, slated to hit the theatres on June 27. The movie is helped by Vishal Furia, and will release in four regional languages - Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from this, she also has Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Maharagni- Queen of Queens. The makers of both films are yet to announce the release date.

