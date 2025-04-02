Kajol Takes A Sly Dig At Husband Ajay Devgn, Calling Him 'Uncool' In The Birthday Post

Ajay Devgn has turned a year older today, April 2, and to make it special, his wife, actress Kajol, has dropped a post on social media wishing him in her unique style. She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded an adorable candid photo, but it was her caption that left the netizens in splits. Wishing Ajay on his 56th birthday, she indirectly called him 'uncool by calling August-borns cool. She wrote, "All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me". For the unversed, Kajol's birthday falls in August.

Soon after she shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section with messages. While many wished the actor, others hailed Kajol's wittiness. A user wrote, "Youu and ur captions! Happiest birthday @ajaydevgn. Lucky peeps." Another wrote, "Your sense of humour will always keep your husband happy." A third user wrote, "Oooh wow mind blowing." A user agreed with Kajol's caption, "All the cool people were definitely born in August".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The couple got married in February 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at Devgn's house after dating for a few years. Together, they welcomed two kids - an daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug.

What's next in Kajol's pipeline?