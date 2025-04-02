Val Kilmer's Death: James Woods, Michael Mann, Josh Brolin, Among Other Hollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To Batman Forever Star

Val Edward Kilmer, who is known for his roles in iconic movies such as The Doors and Batman Forever passed away of pneumonia in Los Angeles at the age of 65. His daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news to The New York Times. Diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, the veteran actor left everyone with his lasting legacy. Since the news broke out, many Hollywood celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to him on social media.

Hollywood celebrities and fans mourn Val Kilmer’s death

Val Kilmer will always be remembered as Iceman in Top Gun, Doc Holliday in Tombstone, Jim Morrison in The Doors and, obviously, the Forever Batman.

Following the heartbreaking news, tributes and mourning have been poured in on social media. Oppenheimer actor James Woods honoured Kilmer with a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He wrote, “His rendition of Doc Holliday in Tombstone was what every actor dreams of achieving. So many wonderful performances. Sad to lose him so soon. RIP Val Kilmer.”

Deadpool 2 actor Josh Brolin shared on Instagram, “See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.#valkilmer #marktwain.” The second hashtag refers to Kilmer’s deep admiration for Mark Twain, which led him to portray the legendary writer and humourist twice—both on screen and in the theatre production Citizen Twain.

Actor Josh Gad also paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon.”

Matthew Modine shared on Twitter, “RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.”

Sports writer Bill Simmons expressed his admiration, saying, “There wasn’t anyone quite like Val Kilmer. Really enjoyed his work. RIP.”

What happened to Val Kilmer?

Val Kilmer’s life and career were far more complex and unpredictable than the roles that brought him fame. According to the New York Times, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer, reported that he died of pneumonia. Earlier, he fought throat cancer in the 2010s and underwent a tracheotomy that affected his speech, but his death was unrelated to the illness.