Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Face Flak For 'Casually Normalising Cheating' On Their Talk Show, Netizens Laud Janhvi Kapoor For Standing Up Against Them

Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as guests on the latest episode of the show Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol. Several videos from the episode were shared on social media, as soon as the episode was released on October 23. One particular clip from a game segment on the show has caught the attention of social media users.

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor appear on the fifth episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show | Image: Instagram

The clip was from the ‘This or That’ segment on the show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. For the unversed, as a part of the game, the guests are presented with a prompt, following which they have to either agree or disagree with it. One of the prompts of the segment asked if emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna immediately agreed with the statement after downplaying physical cheating in a relationship. The former actress turned author, Twinkle Khanna, who is now married to Akshay Kumar, joked about physical infidelity by saying, “Raat gayi, baat gayi (let bygones be bygones).” Kajol and Karan Johar agreed with her.

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

However, Janhvi Kapoor was the only one who strongly opposed the trio. She argued that both emotional and physical infidelity are unacceptable and a deal breaker. To this, Twinkle casually remarked. “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen what we have.”



Netizens support Janhvi Kapoor

Following the episode, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna faced massive backlash, not just for normalising physical infidelity but also for discouraging Janhvi Kapoor. A comment read, “Nothing to do with 20s and 50s . It’s ridiculous to normalise cheating." Another read, “The fact they're trying to convince her that physical cheating is fine and it's not a deal breaker!” Another commented, “This young girl is so sensible." Another netizen supporting Janhvi wrote, “It's funny how Jhanvi being the youngest out of them all is the most mature one here.”



