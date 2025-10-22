Revealed! Not Just Dua Padukone's Face, But Family's Nickname For Her Too

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared pictures of their daughter Dua for the first time publicly. The actor-couple shared pictures of their daughter on their respective social media handles and wished the fans on the festival of Diwali. This is the first time that Dua's face has been revealed after she was born in September last year. Deepika and Ranveer have been particular about their kid's privacy until now and the little one's Instagram debut has indeed gone viral with millions of impressions and engagement from netizens.



"Heartfelt wishes of Diwali," Deepika, 39, wrote in the caption. The pictures of the trio saw Dua and Deepika in matching red kurtas while Ranveer, 40, wore an all white outfit paired with sunglasses and jewellery. Some pictures showed Dua on Deepika's lap during the Diwali pooja with a little bindi and two pigtails. Their outfits and jewellery were part of designer Sabyasachi's new collection titled The New India.

Also read: Ilaiyaraaja Drags Dude Team To Court Over Unauthorised Use Of His Songs

Not just Dua's pictures, but the nickname that the family has for her has also been revealed via Deepika and Ranveer's viral post. Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone referred to Dua as "Tingu" in the comments section and further wrote, “This little piece of my heart, my Tingu.” The comment instantly captured everyone’s attention, with many assuming that it was Dua'a nickname. Many celebrities including Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Urvashi Rautela, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Neha Dhupia also wrote loving comments on Ranveer and Deepika's Diwali pics with Dua.