Kamal Aur Meena: Siddharth P Malhotra Requests To Not Spread Speculation, Says 'Unnecessary Conjecture Doesn’t Help Film'

Filmmaker and producer Siddharth P Malhotra has urged the media and public to refrain from speculation over his upcoming project 'Kamal Aur Meena', saying official details about the film will be announced only after key contracts are formally signed and locked.

In an Instagram Story, Malhotra thanked audiences for the overwhelming interest in the project but issued a firm request to stop unconfirmed reports and conjecture surrounding the film.

He stressed that such speculation does not benefit the movie, its actors or the studios involved.

Malhotra said work on 'Kamal Aur Meena' is currently underway. However, details concerning the final cast, studio partnerships and other key developments will be disclosed by the team only once they are officially confirmed.

The filmmaker also assured that the project's official announcements would come directly from the team first.

Here's what he wrote in the IG Story: "Absolutely touched and delighted by the love and interest around Kamal Aur Meena. But a humble request to the media: please stop the speculation and unconfirmed reports. We are actively working on the film, and the cast, studio and other details will be officially announced by us once everything is signed and locked. Unnecessary conjecture doesn’t help the film, the actors or the studios involved. When we have something official to share, we promise you’ll hear it from us first. With gratitude for all the love and support."



Earlier, fans on social media had speculated that Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri would headline the film. However, Malhotra has now dismissed the speculation, making it clear that no casting details have been officially confirmed.

Malhotra is also among the creators of the upcoming psychological mystery-thriller series 'Shaque: Trust No One', which is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 24, 2026.

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Malhotra and directed by D'Silva, the series stars Parineeti Chopra as a mother who spends nine years searching for her baby daughter after the child is abducted as a newborn from a hospital. (ANI)







