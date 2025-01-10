Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Directors For Treating Female Characters 'Atrociously', Says No One Is Worth Working With

Kangana Ranaut who is all geared up for her upcoming film Emergency spoke about the creative side and directing the film herself. She also opened up about how women characters are portrayed in the films. Kangana also slammed the directors for how they treat them (women characters).

Kangana Ranaut calls out ‘big directors’

In an interview with IWMBuzz, Kangana Ranaut said, “I am disappointed in the directors around us. We don’t have directors. If we had good directors, I didn’t have to do it. This is not to disrespect anyone, but in all honesty, if you think that there’s a dream director I want to work with, there’s nobody alive. And this has been my case for the past five years. And especially those who are making big films. The way they treat their women characters is atrocious to another level”.

Kangana Ranaut further said, “Whether it is Queen, Tanu Weds Manu or in my initial years also whether I did Gangster, Fashion….they were relatively new directors. I have never had a Khan film or Yash Raj launch. I have never disappointed with directors, writers and I was like, This is it. Enough is enough. I will do something and I will do it on my own”.

File photo of Kangana Ranaut | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's films including, Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl, Fashion was helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Gangster by Anurag Basu and Tanu Weds Manu by Aanand L Rai.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency

Emergency stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade in the role of a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram. It is produced by Manikarnika Films. The film is set to release in theatres on January 17.

Poster of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency | Source: IMDb