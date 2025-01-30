Published 11:22 IST, January 30th 2025
Kangana Ranaut Questions Lack Of 'Dark Dusky' Actresses In Bollywood After Kajol: Too Much Glutathione Injections...
Kangana Ranaut praised Maha Kumbh viral girl Monalisa's striking beauty while highlighting the scarcity of dark-skinned women in the Bollywood industry.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of her last film Emergency. Queen actress is known for being vocal about her bold thoughts and recently voiced about the viral girl Monalisa Bhonsle, a 16-year-old garland seller from Indore, who gained widespread attention during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The actress praised Monalisa's striking beauty and highlighted the scarcity of dark-skinned women in the Bollywood industry. She pointed out that even leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Kajol, and Bipasha Basu often don't represent the diverse skin tones of Indian women.
Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared Monalisa's photo and wrote, "Monalisa has become an internet sensation for her natural beauty, as much as I hate people harassing her for pictures and interviews I can't help but think do we have dark dusky Indian tone female representation in glamour world anymore? Are people loving young actresses how they loved Anu Agarwal Kajol, Bipasha Deepika or Rani Mukherjee?"
She questioned why actresses today appear as pale as white women, even if they were darker in their younger days. "Why do all actresses look as pale as white women, including those who were dark in their younger days? Why don't people connect with newcomers the way they do with Monalisa? Too much laser and glutathione," she added.
Her post quickly went viral, with netizens coming in support of her point.
Netizens court Emergency actress post saying, ‘industry still follows racism’
Taking to Reddit, saying, “The sad part is that many of the people mentioned (DP, Kajol, Rani) aren’t even dark-skinned anymore! Racism is still there.”
Another user shared, “As much as I find Kangana unbearable at times, she’s genuinely right on such matters. She was very outspoken about refusing to endorse skin-lightening products. Meanwhile, people like Yami Gautam openly admit they have no issue promoting such products. I’m tired of seeing fair-skinned actresses paired with dark-skinned actors, especially in South Indian films. We need more dark-skinned actresses romancing fair-skinned actors like Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu.”
