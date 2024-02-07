Advertisement

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration, the idol of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) was unveiled and photos of the same are going viral on the Internet. Speaking of which, Kangana Ranaut shared the viral photos of Lord Ram's idol and wondered about the pressure on the artist who sculpted the idol. The actress was seemingly mesmerised by the beauty of the idol, which is a young form of Lord Ram.

Kangana Ranaut's imagination comes alive on seeing Ram Lalla's idol

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared two photos of the idol and penned a heartfelt note expressing how her imagination has come alive today. In the first post, she wrote, "I always thought lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imagination today came alive with this murti."

In another Instagram Story, Kangana praised Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj and wrote, "Kitne sundar aur mann ko moh lene wali ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogiraj ji pe aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena…kya kahein yeh bhi Ram ki hi kripa hai…@arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diya hain, aap dhanya hain.”

Kangana Ranaut to attend Ram Mandir's inauguration

The actress has been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. Last year, the actress visited the construction site of the temple in Ayodhya a few days after the release of Tejas. She shared several photos from her trip to the temple and penned a long note revealing that Ramjanmabhoomi plays a special role in her film.

(A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram)

Apart from Kangana, several other celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have also been invited.