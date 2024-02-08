Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut, who was snapped with a mystery man late Friday night, has slammed those calling him her boyfriend. The actress took to her social media handle to reveal the identity of a man, and to be clear, he is not her boyfriend but a "friendly hairstylist".

Kangana Ranaut slams publications for calling Loic Chapoix her boyfriend

On Saturday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a collage of viral photos of her with Loic Chapoix and penned a long note issuing clarification. Confirming the identity of a mystery man, the actress revealed that he is a "courteous hairstylist" who shares a great bond with his client.

(A viral photo of the duo | Image: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

She started her note by writing, "I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salin... whole filmi/Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies."

The Tejas actress added that not always if a man and a woman are walking together on the street, hints that they are dating. "They can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years," she concluded.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

For the unversed, the actress was snapped exiting a salon hand-in-hand in Mumbai on Friday with Loic Chapoix. The actress looked all chirpy as she headed towards the car and smiled for the cameras.

(A file photo of Loic Chapoix | Image: Loic Chapoix/Instagram)

Who is Loic Chapoix?

As we earlier told you, Loic Chapoix is a hairstylist. He is also a Creative Art Director of DESSANGE, a chain of salons and spas. Loic’s journey in the industry began 17 years ago with Dessange in France, and for the past seven years, he has been in Mumbai.