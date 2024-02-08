Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Kangana Ranaut Responds To Her Viral Photos With A Mystery Man: Getting A Lot Of Calls...

After photos of Kangana Ranaut with a mystery man went viral on social media stoking dating rumours, the actress has issued a clarification in the matter.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana ranaut with mystery man
Kangana ranaut with mystery man | Image:Yogen Shah/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut, who was snapped with a mystery man late Friday night, has slammed those calling him her boyfriend. The actress took to her social media handle to reveal the identity of a man, and to be clear, he is not her boyfriend but a "friendly hairstylist".

Kangana Ranaut slams publications for calling Loic Chapoix her boyfriend

On Saturday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a collage of viral photos of her with Loic Chapoix and penned a long note issuing clarification. Confirming the identity of a mystery man, the actress revealed that he is a "courteous hairstylist" who shares a great bond with his client.

(A viral photo of the duo | Image: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

She started her note by writing, "I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salin... whole filmi/Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies."

Advertisement

The Tejas actress added that not always if a man and a woman are walking together on the street, hints that they are dating. "They can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years," she concluded. 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

For the unversed, the actress was snapped exiting a salon hand-in-hand in Mumbai on Friday with Loic Chapoix. The actress looked all chirpy as she headed towards the car and smiled for the cameras.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Loic Chapoix | Image: Loic Chapoix/Instagram)

Who is Loic Chapoix?

As we earlier told you, Loic Chapoix is a hairstylist. He is also a Creative Art Director of DESSANGE, a chain of salons and spas. Loic’s journey in the industry began 17 years ago with Dessange in France, and for the past seven years, he has been in Mumbai.  

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement