Kangana Ranaut Recalls Time When Jackie Shroff Taught Her To Use Laptop, Internet In Mumbaiya Style
Kangana Ranaut, on January 18, took to her X handle to recall how Jackky Shroff taught her to use Internet in one of the film sets.
Kangana Ranaut recently revealed 'Jaggu Dada' actor Jackky Shroff taught her to use the laptop and internet in 'Mumbaiya' style. On Thursday, the actress took to her X handle to share a long post, which also revealed how she learnt to use the internet among other details.
Kangana reveals Jackky Shroff taught her to use Internet
Kangana, who is known for her bold statement, active opinions and fashion statement, recently took to her X handle to share a long post detailing how she has lived the era of landline to now have come to the era of Ram Rajya.
She wrote, "Kya time dekha hum logon ne, we are the generation who ran to answer the landline phone and acted like Dada ji’s secretary,” kaun saheb bol rahe hain? Ji, Dada ji ko bulati hoon” and giggled at the self-appointed role play. In the boarding school our jaws dropped because there were those whose parents had mobile phones and didn’t mind paying for incoming calls as well."
She further added, "Much later in my professional days I was very reluctant to use computer but one day Jaggu dada ( Jacky Shroff sir) while working on a film set showed me how to use a laptop, in mumbaiya style “Kaise magazine ke panne ke jaise sirf page ke baad page ko palatne ka bheedoo …” I will never forget that very casual and entertaining lesson about how to use the internet."
Kangana welcomes people to the higher consciousness called Rama
On the same note, Kangana mentioned, "Soon we all got stuck to the web of consciousness called the social media. It brought about a sudden awareness and a slow awakening about where, when and how and now the whole humanity collectively uplifting its consciousness (चेतना) to another realm which is traditionally called the yugas. Welcome to the higher consciousness called Rama. Plug yourself to it and transport yourself to the yuga of righteousness and dharma."
She concluded, "Welcome to Ram Rajya. Thrilled to be living in this transitioning time. Jai Shri Ram."
