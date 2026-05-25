Kangana Ranaut Schools Trolls For Age-Shamming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 Look: Get Used To Seeing Older Women On Red Carpets

Kangana Ranaut wear heart on her sleeve whenever it comes to hitting back at trolls. She is one actress who supports and stands by all those who are being wronged. Having said that, the actress recently schooled the trolls for age-shaming and body-shamming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Not that the actress is bothered by trolls or needs someone to speak on her behalf, but her greatness bonded Kangana to speak up.

Kangana shuts down critics of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya walked the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival as the ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. The actress served as one of the icons showing off her various shades during her time at the film festival. From a blue custom sculptural gown to a white pantsuit paired with a feather stole, every look was just stunning. While many were going gaga over her look, there were some who criticised the actress for her weight and age.

This didn't go down well with Kangana, and she took to her Instagram Story to school the trolls. She shared a stunning photo of Aishwarya on the red carpet in a blue ensemble and penned a note that reads, "Fashion and style is a self-expression, it is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?? She is not here to please you; she is glorious, if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 diary

Aishwarya Rai made her much-awaited return to Cannes with a stunning appearance on the red carpet. For the first day, she chose a gorgeous Amit Aggarwal ensemble. He designed Luminara, a couture creation centred around the idea of light in motion. Structured wing-like extensions emerging from the shoulders evoke movement and propulsion, while contouring the body with architectural sharpness. Rendered in an abyss blue, the couture piece references cosmic depth and the infinite nature of light travelling through space.

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For L'Oreal Paris' annual "Lights On Women's Worth" gala, Aishwarya chose a romantic blush pink ensemble by Sophie Couture, featuring a heart-shaped fitted silk silhouette paired with a flowing chiffon cape and embellished floral detailing. The dramatic gown was completed with a heavily draped satin-silk crepe skirt and a sheer floor-length chiffon cape that extended into a soft trailing train, creating a sweeping red-carpet effect.

Her third appearance was striking in a bold white ensemble that blended contemporary tailoring with classic Hollywood elegance. Aishwarya opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was elevated with intricate embellishments running along the sides of the outfit, adding texture and detail to the sleek silhouette. The ensemble featured a dramatic feathered cape that framed her shoulders before flowing into a sweeping train.

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