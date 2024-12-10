Kareena Calls Box Office A 'Trap', Says 'Laal Singh Chaddha Has Done More For Me Than Singham Again'

Kareena Kapoor is one of the leading actresses of the film industry who has seen her fair share of ups and downs at the box office. The actress' last release Singham Again amassed a total of nearly ₹250 crore. However, in a new interview, she shared that an actor's ‘longevity’ does not depend on the box office success of their film. Citing her own example, she added how Laal Singh Chaddha failed to deliver in terms of business but remains more special for her than Singham Again.

Kareena Kapoor talks about Laal Singh Chaddha debacle, box office success

In a round table interview with The Hollywood Reporter Kareena Kapoor opined on the importance of box office success. Speaking on the relevance of the actor, she shared that she finds box office confinement a ‘trap'. The 44-year-old actress added that a box office-centric approach only limits one's options.

At the same length, she gave the example of Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite the underperformance of the film, Kareena called her “most proudest” work which was done with “beauty and honesty”. She recalled meeting Aamir Khan after the film failed and him asking her “Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse?" (Our movie didn’t work. You will still talk to me, right?)." Kareena stressed that as actors she is only obliged to do her job without thinking of box office consequence. She remarked, “I feel what Rupa has done more for me than what a Singham (Again) can do."

Kareena Kapoor shares she wanted Aamir Khan to replace her in Laal Singh Chaddha

In the same conversation Kareena Kapoor recalled the coronavirus pandemic affecting Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. At the same time, the actress received the news of her second pregnancy. She remembered, “We had Covid (while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha), and then I got pregnant in Covid. And I was like, ‘Oh my god! We’re in the middle of this movie and I have to call up Aamir and tell him that it's Covid. We're 50-60% into the movie and I'm pregnant.'"

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha | Image: Instagram