Rupali Ganguly Shades Step-daughter As She Breaks Silence Around Controversy: Bura Samay Kabhi...

Rupali Ganguly has been making headlines for the past few weeks, for the wrong reasons. The actress, best known for her roles in Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has been feuding with her stepdaughter Esha Verma. After a war of words on social media and filing a defamation case, the actress has finally broken her silence on the controversy. In a brief interaction, she shared how the events affected her.

Rupali Ganguly talks about controversy around her personal life

Rupali Ganguly recently attended an award event wherein she addressed the issues plaguing her personal life. The actress, without naming anyone, claimed that the allegations against her and the events that have unfolded do ‘affect’ her negatively. However, she remains confident that truth will prevail in the end.



Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa | Image: Instagram

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Rupali shared, "Agar main kahoon ki nahi affect hoti toh main jhoot kahungi, of course affect hoti hai. Hum insaan hain agar hamare baare mein koi peeth peeche thodi si burai bhi kar de toh bura lagta hai." (If I say it doesn’t affect me, I’d be lying. Of course, it affects me—we’re all human. Even if someone speaks ill about us behind our back, it hurts). The Anupamaa fame added, "Jo log pyaar karte hai wo log pyaar karte rahenge. Aap acche karam karte jao, achhi cheezein aapke saath aaj nahi toh kal zarur hongi. Bura samay kabhi-kabhi aata hai, buri cheezein hoti hain, lekin acchai hamesha jeetti hai." (Those who love will continue to love. Keep doing good deeds, and good things will come to you if not today, then tomorrow for sure. Tough times come and bad things happen, but goodness always triumphs in the end).



Rupali Ganguly vs Esha Verma: Family feud that went public

It all started when a Reddit post went viral after a user shared snippets of an old Facebook comment made by Esha. In the comment, she accused Ganguly of having an affair with her father Ashwin while he was still married to her mother, describing Rupali as "cruel-hearted". The post quickly made waves online, leading Ashwin to issue a statement on X denying the claims. In response, Esha posted on Instagram, saying, "There's a darker side to this story... All I ask for is compassion as it unfolds."

A file photo of Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin | Image: Instagram