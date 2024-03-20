×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Kareena Kapoor ‘Excited’ About Crew's Theatrical Release After Laal Singh Chaddha Failure

Kareena Kapoor will headline the upcoming movie Crew. The film will release on March 29 and will mark the actress's return to the big screen after 2 years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena
Kareena | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming movie Crew. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. On March 20, the makers unveiled the third song from the film - Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Speaking at the song launch, Kareena said she is excited about releasing a film in theatres after a long gap.

Kareena Kapoor  to return to big screen after two years  

Kareena's latest film is Crew, in which she stars alongside actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of Lootcase fame, is set to be released theatrically on March 29. At a promotional event here, the actor launched a new version of the iconic 1990s song Choli from Khalnayak. "It feels amazing and I am very excited that after a long time a movie of mine is coming to cinemas. I want everyone to watch it again and again. Everybody already loved the trailer and I am quite sure they are going to be super excited even more once they see (the song)," Kareena said.

Her last theatrical release was 2022's Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She was most recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, which debuted on the streaming service Netflix. Crew would mark the actress’s return to the big screen after two years.

Kareena Kapoor on remaking Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai 

The new version of Choli has additional vocals by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who also features in Crew. "It feels amazing. The song is also so much fun. People love the 'choli ke piche kya hai' song and this goes with the theme of our film. There is a lot happening in the song when you guys see the film you all will know. Anyway, I think it is quite a blockbuster track which people will definitely love to dance on," the 43-year-old actor said.

Crew features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as three air hostesses working for a fictional airline called Kohinoor. With the carrier on the verge of bankruptcy, the trio's future seems uncertain but then they find a dead passenger carrying gold biscuits. Also starring Kapil Sharma, the movie is produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

