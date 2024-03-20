×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

When Kareena Kapoor Predicted Abhishek Bachchan Will Be A 'Better Actor' Than Amitabh Bachchan

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut together with the 2000 film Refugee. The actors have worked in several films since then.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan | Image:A still from Refugee
Kareena Kapoor made her debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the movie Refugee. The film was released in 2000 and since then they have worked together in several films like Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Yuva and Halla Bol among others. An old interview of the actress hearing praises on Abhishek Bachchan is now doing rounds on social media. 

When Kareena Kapoor spoke about Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan 

In a 2000 interview with Reddif, Kareena Kapoor could be heard heaping praise of Abhishek Bachchan. The conversation was just before her debut movie Refugee hit theatres. The actress detailed her relationship with Abhishek. 

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan | Image: Instagram 

She said in the interview, “As an actor, he is better, at least I find him a thousandfold better… His father (Amitabh Bachchan) was the best, but he is going to be better than the best. I am sure about it. As a person, he is wonderful, he is one of my closest friends.” The actress added, “We were very comfortable from day one because he is part of my family and a close friend of mine. The chemistry was there right from the word go.”

When Kareena Kapoor said no one can take Abhishek Bachchan’s place in her heart

In a 2009 interview, Kareena Kapoor addressed the alleged feud between her and Abhishek Bachchan. The actress said, “I have always maintained that Abhishek is the first actor with whom I gave my first shot. To me, he holds a very special place in my heart that no actor and no person can ever take.” 

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan | Image: Instagram 

Kareena also expressed her displeasure on how things went South with Abhishek. She shared, “When I look at him, I look at him with pride, joy and with happiness. It’s sad things went sour.” While the reason behind their feud remains unknown it is widely speculated that Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s broken engagement is the reason behind the same. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

