Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Radiate Beauty In Inside Photos From Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Roka

Wedding bells will be soon ringing for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani after their roka ceremony took place on Saturday night, ie, November 23 in Mumbai. Celebrities graced the ceremony in their stunning outfits and the pictures, videos went viral on social media within no time.

Star-studded roka ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

After getting engaged in September, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to get married soon. A roka ceremony was organised at Aletha’s home in Mumbai on November 23, where the groom-to-be arrived with his family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among others. Many videos and pictures of Kapoors and Jains arriving at the ceremony has now gone viral on social media. In pictures, the bride-to-be Alekha Advani along with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Nanda were all smiles for the camera.

Inside pics from Aadar-Alekha's roka- Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor | Souce: Instagram

Alekha Advani with Karishma, Kareena Kapoor and Navya Nanda | Source: Instagram

On Saturday, Aadar and Alekha had their roka ceremony. Kareena Kapoor, Aadar's cousin, arrived in style at the venue in a blue-coloured saree. She was accompanied by her mother Babita Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor. The dholwalas welcomed the guests with upbeat music. Aadar was seen in high spirits as he arrived at his pre-wedding function. He also sat on the dhol in one of the videos. Armaan, Aadar's brother, danced to the beats of the dhol along with other guests.

Aadar Jain and Aletha’s relationship

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when the former shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria, who is a close friend of Alekha's, Aadar's bride-to be.

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani roka ceremony | Source: Instagram