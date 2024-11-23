Tara Sutaria Attends Ex Aadar Jain's Roka With Her Friend Alekha Advani? Netizens Go ROFL

After getting engaged in September, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to get married soon. A roka ceremony was organised at Alekha's home in Mumbai on November 23, where the groom-to-be arrived with his family members, including Ranbir Kapoor , Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Babita Kapoor and Radhir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Aadar's ex Tara Sutaria was also snapped in the city decked up as a wedding guest in videos doing the rounds on social media, sparking curiosity if she attended the roka of her ex Aadar and Alekha. So what's the truth?

Tara Sutaria at a wedding function in Mumbai | Image: Varinder chawla

Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and other family members attend Aadar-Alekha's roka

On Saturday, Aadar and Alekha had their roka ceremony. Kareena Kapoor, Aadar's cousin, arrived in style at the venue in a blue-coloured saree. She was accompanied by her mother Babita Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor. The dholwalas welcomed the guests with upbeat music. Aadar was seen in high spirits as he arrived at his pre-wedding function. He also sat on the dhol in one of the videos. Armaan, Aadar's brother, danced to the beats of the dhol along with other guests.

In another video doing the rounds, Tara Sutaria dressed in a golden saree and a choker necklace arrived for a wedding function. Many were confused over whether Tara attended Aadar's roka or another function in Mumbai. It is evident now that the Student Of The Year 2 actress was snapped at another wedding function in Mumbai and not Aadar's roka.

Aadar is the common link in BFFs Tara and Alekha's lives