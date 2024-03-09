Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Crew, which will see her sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently revisited arguably one of her most loved characters, Geet. She also shed light on why the character means a whole lot to her as well.

Kareena Kapoor says Geet from Jab We Met will always be special

Kareena Kapoor recently made an appearance on the latest episode of Neha Dhupia's show, No Filter Neha, currently in its sixth season. Among other things, Kareena ended up delving into why her Jab We Met character Geet, is not just special to her but to almost everyone who has watched the film. She also delved into why the film itself is also special in its regard.



She said, "Jab We Met completed 16 years in the cinema. I think Geet will always be special to everyone because you have never really seen a character who is so honest, soo loving, a girl who wants to chase her dreams. Geet in a way was aspirational and inspirational and everyone wanted to be her or be like her. She is evergreen for generations and all times and Geet will always be in me. It kind of transcends all generations. Jab We Met is like a garam dal chawal on a rainy day and that's what Jab We met will always be special."

What is next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Rhea Kapoor's production, Crew. The film will feature the actress as a flight attendant alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, also essaying a similar profile. The film, also featuring Diljit Dosanjh, will be releasing in theatres on March 29.

Prior to this, the actress featured in her OTT debut - Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, adapted from Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has in the pipeline Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, yet to mark a release. Kareena will be marking her debut as producer with the project. The film was however, widely appreciated at the BFI London Film Festival and MAMI Film Festival.