Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his highly-anticipated performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The singer will perform some of his banger tracks at the last Ambani wedding scheduled to be held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1 to 3 this year.

Other than that, Diljit who also has a flourishing acting career will superhead Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Chamkila.

Diljit reveals interesting facts about Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali

Known for his successful albums like GOAT and Moonchild Era, Diljit will play the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. Diljit, in a recent interview with Film Companion, praised Imtiaz Ali's meticulous research into Chamkila’s life and knowing every bit and byte about him.

He expressed, “Everyday Imtiaz sir sends a mail detailing bits and pieces about Chamkila’s personality like how he would walk and all. I have never had a schooling like this. He is very serious and very focused. I thought I knew Chamkila because I am from Punjab and I have heard his music but personally I think Imtiaz knows him more.”

Regarding his experience working with Imtiaz, Diljit expressed confidence and addressed the seriousness of Ali's approach compared to his own. He said, “I was not nervous. He is very serious but I am not. If I get serious then the work will get ruined.” The singer further acknowledged, “He is a big director and I wanted to work with him.”

What more do we know about Chamkila?

The upcoming Netflix movie is based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila who was known as one of Punjab’s greatest live stage performers. He achieved fame with hits like Pehle Lalkare Naal, Baba Tera Nankana and Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di. However, his life was tragically cut short when he and his wife, Amarjot, were assassinated in 1988 under mysterious circumstances.

Diljit Dosanjh will also feature in Crew soon featuring alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.