Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Hails Imtiaz Ali's Craft, Says He Studied Amar Singh Chamkila Like Nobody Else

Diljit Dosanjh recently opened up about the way director Imtiaz Ali pursues his craft and that he studies his film like nobody else.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Imtiaz Ali with Diljit Dosanjh
Imtiaz Ali with Diljit Dosanjh | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his highly-anticipated performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The singer will perform some of his banger tracks at the last Ambani wedding scheduled to be held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1 to 3 this year.

Other than that, Diljit who also has a flourishing acting career will superhead Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Chamkila.

Advertisement

Diljit reveals interesting facts about Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali

Known for his successful albums like GOAT and Moonchild Era, Diljit will play the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. Diljit, in a recent interview with Film Companion, praised Imtiaz Ali's meticulous research into Chamkila’s life and knowing every bit and byte about him.

Advertisement

 

 

He expressed, “Everyday Imtiaz sir sends a mail detailing bits and pieces about Chamkila’s personality like how he would walk and all. I have never had a schooling like this. He is very serious and very focused. I thought I knew Chamkila because I am from Punjab and I have heard his music but personally I think Imtiaz knows him more.”

Regarding his experience working with Imtiaz, Diljit expressed confidence and addressed the seriousness of Ali's approach compared to his own. He said, “I was not nervous. He is very serious but I am not. If I get serious then the work will get ruined.” The singer further acknowledged, “He is a big director and I wanted to work with him.”

Advertisement

What more do we know about Chamkila?

The upcoming Netflix movie is based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila who was known as one of Punjab’s greatest live stage performers. He achieved fame with hits like Pehle Lalkare Naal, Baba Tera Nankana and Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di. However, his life was tragically cut short when he and his wife, Amarjot, were assassinated in 1988 under mysterious circumstances.

Advertisement

 

 

Diljit Dosanjh will also feature in Crew soon featuring alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

4 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

8 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

8 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Himachal political thriller intensifies, Sukhu govt firefights rebellion

    The Debate10 minutes ago

  2. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  3. Operation Valentine On OTT: Where To Watch Varun Tej's Action Thriller

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Shahid-Kriti, Rakul-Jackky At TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  5. Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony Was All About Love

    Web Stories23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo