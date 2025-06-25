Kareena Kapoor Pens An Emotional Note For 'Bestest, Strongest Girl' Karisma Kapoor On 51st Birthday: It’s Been A Tough Year For Us…

Karisma Kapoor has turned 51 today, June 25. On the occasion of Aashiq actress's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt note for her sister along with a throwback photo featuring Saif Ali Khan

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a heartwarming post for her lolo. The post featured a picture of Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan from the old days. Along with that, Kareena wrote an emotional note, reading, "This is my most favourite picture of you both ❤️ To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe…It’s been a tough year for us …but you know what …as they say tough times don’t last …the toughest sisters do…❤️To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend …Happy birthday My Lolo”

Kareena Kapoor's post is now going viral on social media, drawing attention from celebrities and friends. Malaika Arora commented, “Love you Lolo,” while Ayushmann Khurrana added a heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Lolo. We love you,” and Bhumi Pednekar joined in with, “Happy Birthday.”

