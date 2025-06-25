Republic World
Updated 25 June 2025 at 12:30 IST

Kareena Kapoor Pens An Emotional Note For 'Bestest, Strongest Girl' Karisma Kapoor On 51st Birthday: It’s Been A Tough Year For Us…

Karisma Kapoor has turned 51 today, June 25. On the occasion of Aashiq actress' birthday, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt note with a picture with Saif Ali Khan.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Kareena Kapoor Pens An Emotional Note For 'Bestest, Strongest Girl' Karisma Kapoor On 51st Birthday: It's Been A Tough Year For Us…
Karisma Kapoor has turned 51 today, June 25. On the occasion of Aashiq actress's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt note for her sister along with a throwback photo featuring Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor post a special note on sister Karisma Kapoor's 51st birthday

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a heartwarming post for her lolo. The post featured a picture of Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan from the old days. Along with that, Kareena wrote an emotional note, reading, "This is my most favourite picture of you both ❤️ To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe…It’s been a tough year for us …but you know what …as they say tough times don’t last …the toughest sisters do…❤️To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend …Happy birthday My Lolo”

Kareena Kapoor's post is now going viral on social media, drawing attention from celebrities and friends. Malaika Arora commented, “Love you Lolo,” while Ayushmann Khurrana added a heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Lolo. We love you,” and Bhumi Pednekar joined in with, “Happy Birthday.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stand for Karisma Kapoor in hard times

This year has been challenging for the Kapoor family, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's emotional birthday wish note reflects the same. First, Saif Ali Khan faced a knife attack at his home, and then Karisma Kapoor endured the loss of her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan unwavering supported Karisma and her children during this difficult period. They also travelled to Delhi to attend Sunjay Kapur’s funeral and prayer meeting alongside Lolo.

