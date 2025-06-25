After Shaitaan, Kajol Starrer Maa Becomes Rare Horror Film To Pass CBFC Checks With 0 Cuts, U/A Certificate

After completing almost 23 years in the Hindi film industry, Kajol is all set to headline her first full-fledged horror role. The actress will be seen slaying the devil in the upcming movie, Maa, scheduled to release on June 27. Ahead of the release, the makers have concluded the censorship formalities of the movie from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Maa becomes a rare horror movie to not recive ‘A’ certificate from CBFC

Horror movies generally receive an ‘adult only’ certificate from the CBFC owing to gore scenes, violence and creepy details. However, in a surprise, the members have passed the Kajol starrer with a U/A certificate, deeming it fit for public viewing even by patrons below 18 years of age. Moreover, the board did not cut or modify a single screen in the horror drama. |



An insider in the know told Bollywood Hungama, “The CBFC’s Examining Committee didn’t cut a single shot, though a few scenes are disturbing. And that’s not all. They also allowed the film to have a U/A 16+ rating. This means that the under-18 crowd can also view this film.” The publication also mentioned that horror movies such as Chhorii 2 (2025), 1920: Horrors Of The Heart (2023), Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship (2020), Amavas (2019), Ghost (2019), Tumbbad (2018), all received an ‘adult' certificate. It must be noted that Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's starrer Shaitaan, which released in 2024, was also passed with a U/A certificate.

Maa to release in a box office clash with Kannappa