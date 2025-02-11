Published 12:17 IST, February 11th 2025
Kareena Kapoor Resumes Work, Begins New Project Weeks After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident | WATCH
Kareena Kapoor spotted outside studio in Mumbai, which comes weeks after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. The video of the actress has now gone viral.
Weeks after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident which shook the nation, Kareena Kapoor has resumed her work. The actress was all smiles for the paps as she was spotted outside a studio in Mumbai. The video has now gone viral on social media.
Kareena Kapoor spotted on sets in Mumbai, video goes viral
In the viral clip which is shared by Snehzala on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor was seen smiling and greeting the paps with folded hands. The Singham Again actress was sporting a grey sweatshirt with black bottoms. She had left her hair open and was wearing black glasses.
On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit robbery and asked ₹1 crore ransom. However, on seeing Saif, he got scared and stabbed the actor multiple times before fleeing from the fire escape exit. The actor sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He is still recovering but has resumed work. Saif recently attended a Netflix event in Mumbai where he introduced his film Jewel Thief.
What’s next for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan ?
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have reportedly been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Spirit. With Prabhas in the lead role, this is one the most most highly anticipated films. The sources have reported that Kareena and Saif will feature in an antagonist role in the Telugu film.However, there is no official announcement in regard to this. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again last year.
While Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief. The actor is collaborating with Siddharth Anand who is serves as a producer. The director has helmed Saif in Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). The storyline of Jewel Thief will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan’s and Jaideep Ahlawat’s characters, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.
