Kareena Kapoor's Purple Bandhani Shirt Is Super Affordable - Check Out Its Price

On April 3, Kareena Kapoor attended a book launch event in Mumbai. The actress turned heads in a simple jeans and shirt outfit. She made a graceful presence in a purple bandhani shirt, teamed with jeans and paired it with statement jewellery. Through her outfit, Kareena made a bold statement for sustainable fashion and for locally made goods.

Kareena Kapoor's ‘vocal for local’ moment

Kareena Kapoor donned a purple coloured bandhani shirt teamed with boyfriend jeans. She completed the look with sunglasses and statement earrings. What is surprising, is that the actress's naturally dyed shirt cost only ₹6499.



Her shirt was from the brand Yesha Sant, which is known for organic, hand-made textiles. As per the brand, the local artisans from the Rabari tribe crafted the exquisite piece. The brand also added, “Their unique bandhani technique reflects the intricate motifs of their tattoos and represents the oldest form of tie and dye. Using natural dyes from sources like iron rust, indigo, henna, haldi, and pomegranate peels, these artisans tie the fabric tightly at various points before submerging it in vibrant dye baths. The result is a stunning array of patterns, showcasing the beauty of this ancient craft.” The shirt can be purchased from www.yeshasant.com.

Know all about Saif Ali Khan's ‘modest’ perfume

On March 29, a video of Saif Ali Khan talking about his favourite perfume was shared by Pinkvilla. Though he did not mention the brand himself, fans speculated the name from the video.