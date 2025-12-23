Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera Advance Booking Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Rom-com Off To A Slow Start Amid Low Hype

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to reunite on screen in the upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holidays. Despite belonging to the romantic-comedy genre, there is no significant buzz for the movie. The same is reflected in the advance booking of the film as well.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday first shared screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh | Image: X

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri off to a lukewarm start

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri pre-sales began on December 21 in select screens. The film is yet to cross the ₹1 crore mark in the advance booking collections. As per Sacnilk, the Christmas release has sold 14863 tickets at the time of publishing, amounting to ₹62.85 lakh in collection.



While the movie seems to be off to a slow start, as indicated by the early advance booking collection, it is likely to pick up the pace in the coming days. Kartik Aaryan has been promoting the movie aggressively with inter-city tours across the country. Spot bookings on Christmas and a decent word of mouth can further help strengthen the business of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.



Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday trolled over ‘no chemistry’ during Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri promotions



Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who were rumoured to be dating at the time of shooting Pati Patni aur Woh (2019), have failed to impress the audience with their chemistry or the lack of it during the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri promotions. Videos from several pre-release events of the movie are doing the rounds on social media, in which netizens believe that the co-stars are behaving awkwardly with each other. In other instances, Kartik Aaryan fans have argued that he is giving his 100% to the promotions by participating in recreating the dance steps from the movie, which Ananya does not seem to reciprocate the same energy. How this perception impacts the box office result of the movie can only be ascertained upon its release on December 25.



