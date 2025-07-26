Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Battle Of Galwan, 120 Bahadur, Border 2 And More Upcoming Bollywood Movies That Will Honour Indian Armed Forces

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 to commemorate the day our brave soldiers brought the Kargil War to a successful conclusion and to honour our Jawans, who sacrificed their lives for the country. Bollywood movies have also honoured Indian bravehearts onscreen over the years. Here's looking at some upcoming Hindi movies that are based on the Indian Armed Forces and will depict true stories of valour.

Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border and stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. It is reportedly based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is eyeing release next year on Republic Day.

Border 2 is based on Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 | Image: X

Battle Of Galwan

Salman Khan will essay the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu in Battle Of Galwan. The film is based on one of India’s most brutal battles, fought at over 15,000 feet above sea level without a single bullet being fired. Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades.

120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur is a military action film set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war. The upcoming movie draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment displayed unparalleled courage, heroism and sacrifice. Farhan will play Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh in the movie.

120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war | Image: X

Ikkis

Based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis stars Agstya Nanda in the lead role. Second Lieutenant Khetarpal was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.