Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to Honour India’s Brave Soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the 26th anniversary of India’s historic victory over Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999. It is a day to remember and honour the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of the nation.

Observed every year on 26 July, Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrate “Operation Vijay”, which ended in a major victory for India after nearly three months of intense conflict in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Across the country, tribute ceremonies are held to pay homage to the martyrs. In 2025, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will be present to honour the heroes with a formal address following the tribute program.

Why Kargil Vijay Diwas is Celebrated?

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the courage of Indian soldiers who fought against heavily armed infiltrators from Pakistan occupying Indian peaks. Nearly 490 Indian soldiers lost their lives in this war. On 26 July 1999, India declared the mission a success, having successfully retrive all occupied positions in Kargil.

Here's best Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images to Honour India’s Brave Soldiers:

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 Wishes

Let’s salute the strength of our Armed Forces and honour their commitment to our nation. Jai Hind!

Remembering the heroes who fought for peace and security. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Their courage, their sacrifice, our pride. Saluting the heroes of the Kargil War.

We live in peace because our soldiers stood in war. Respect and honour to every brave soul.

Let us bow our heads to the martyrs who gave us freedom and safety. Jai Hind!

Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes

“Yeh Dil Maange More” – Captain Vikram Batra

“Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail.”-Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

“We live by chance, we love by choice, we kill by profession.”-Indian Army Proverb

“I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring.”-Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“India is a democracy; it is in our DNA.”-Narendra Modi

“Every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it.”-Indira Gandhi

Kargil Vijay Diwas WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Proud to be an Indian. Saluting our heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Jai Hind!

The nation will always be grateful to the brave soldiers of Kargil.

We are safe because they stood strong. Happy Vijay Diwas!

A salute to the real heroes. Never forget, never forgive.

