Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Career Hiatus, Says She Does 'Selective Work' Out Of Choice

Karisma Kapoor is all set to feature in the upcoming film Murder Mubarak. Boasting an ensemble cast, the film will make its digital premiere on Netflix on March 15. Ahead of the release, the cast of the film came together for the trailer launch today. At the event, Karisma Kapoor opened up about her role in the film.

Karisma Kapoor on career hiatus

Karisma Kapoor was last featured in the 2020 web series Mentalhood. The actress will make her return in front of the camera after four years. After a temporary hiatus, she has opened up on why she remains selective in her project choices.

Talking about her doing less work than in the 1990s, when she delivered hit after hit, Karisma said, "I do selective work out of choice. I like doing that and I am comfortable with that. I like to sail at my own pace. I am lucky and thankful that I am in a position where I can say 'yes' or 'no' to work." Continuing on the theme of working according to her wishes, the actress was once synonymous with David Dhawan's rip-roaringly funny films as well as family dramas, said she now wants "to do interesting roles that will make me leave home". She added: “I have been lucky that I have played unusual characters over the years so I really need to be motivated and excited to go on the sets.”

Karisma Kapoor on working on OTT projects

Talking about her experience of working for an OTT platform for the web series 'Mentalhood', she said, "On OTT things are much more realistic and much more prepared. You have more readings and more time is given to you. In this film, the interesting thing for me was that I played an actress, a dream girl from suspense films. She is real, quirky, eccentric, but she is human. I liked that aspect. You will see a different me in the film."

Murder Mubarak is an upcoming mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor,Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar.