Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Track Copied? Netizens Spot Similarities With Asha Bhosle's Mera Pyar Shalimar

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, will hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. A new song from the film, titled Hum Dono, was released on December 5. With a wave of reactions, some social media users have pointed out the similarities between this romantic track and an old Bollywood song.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri song is a copy of Asha Bhosle's track from Shalimar?

On December 6, an Instagram user rjhimanshuofficial took to the reels to share the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri song Hum Dono and pointed out that it bears similarities with a 90s track, Mera Pyar Shalimar. The song featured in the 1978 movie Shalimar is, song by Asha Bhosle and R. D. Burman. Not the entire song, but netizens have alleged that the chorus of Hum Dono sounds similar to the Mera Pyar Shalimar song. The makers have not reacted to the claims yet.

There are a few comments under the video that also pointed out similarities between the song visuals and choreography with Hrithik Roshan’s War song Ghungroo.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri song, Hum Dono is composed by duo Vishal and Shekhar. Shekhar Ravjiani, Shruti Pathak, and Vishal Dadlani have voiced the song, while Anvitaa Dutt has penned the lyrics.

TMMTMTTM songs are catching the audience’s attention with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s sizzling chemistry. Kartik shows off his abs, while Ananya flaunts her bikini body against the breathtaking Croatian backdrops that frame their romance.

A few days back, the makers unveiled a new poster for the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, along with the announcement that the film will no longer be released on Valentine’s Day next year. Instead, it will now arrive in cinemas this Christmas, on December 25.